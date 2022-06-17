We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And West African Resources (ASX:WAF) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like West African Resources (ASX:WAF), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide West African Resources with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

West African Resources' Improving Profits

West African Resources has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, West African Resources' EPS grew from AU$0.10 to AU$0.19, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 81% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of West African Resources shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 49% to 54% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of West African Resources' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are West African Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own West African Resources shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$50m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 3.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is West African Resources Worth Keeping An Eye On?

West African Resources' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering West African Resources for a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - West African Resources has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

