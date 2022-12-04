We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide QES Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

QES Group Berhad's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, QES Group Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, QES Group Berhad's EPS soared from RM0.02 to RM0.03, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 52%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of QES Group Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 12% to 14% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of QES Group Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are QES Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that QES Group Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM164m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 32% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is QES Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into QES Group Berhad's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in QES Group Berhad's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for QES Group Berhad you should be aware of.

