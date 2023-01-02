We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad (KLSE:TRIMODE) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad (KLSE:TRIMODE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.032 to RM0.067, over the last year. Year on year growth of 109% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 24% to RM142m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM65m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 87%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. Of course, Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad is a very small company, with a market cap of only RM65m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have RM57m worth of stock. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Should You Add Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Tri-Mode System (M) Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

