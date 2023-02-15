We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is WiseTech Global Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, WiseTech Global has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 50%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of WiseTech Global shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 30% to 41% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are WiseTech Global Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a AU$18b company like WiseTech Global. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth AU$1.8b. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to WiseTech Global, with market caps over AU$11b, is around AU$5.5m.

WiseTech Global's CEO took home a total compensation package of AU$1.1m in the year prior to June 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add WiseTech Global To Your Watchlist?

WiseTech Global's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that WiseTech Global is worth considering carefully. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for WiseTech Global you should be aware of.

