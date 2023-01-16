We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Scicom (MSC) Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Scicom (MSC) Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Scicom (MSC) Berhad managed to grow EPS by 15% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Scicom (MSC) Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 17% to RM268m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Scicom (MSC) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Scicom (MSC) Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 43% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM175m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Scicom (MSC) Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Scicom (MSC) Berhad is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Scicom (MSC) Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

