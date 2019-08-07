I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Passed With Ease

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is Andrews Sykes Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Andrews Sykes Group has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Andrews Sykes Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 10% to UK£79m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

AIM:ASY Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Andrews Sykes Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Andrews Sykes Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold UK£13m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 4.0% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between UK£165m and UK£658m, like Andrews Sykes Group, the median CEO pay is around UK£717k.

Andrews Sykes Group offered total compensation worth UK£566k to its CEO in the year to December 2018. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Andrews Sykes Group To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Andrews Sykes Group is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main game for Andrews Sykes Group, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Of course, just because Andrews Sykes Group is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.