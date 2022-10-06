We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust grew its EPS from UK£0.038 to UK£0.17, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 13.7 percentage points to 92%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust insiders spent UK£72k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic.

Should You Add Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust To Your Watchlist?

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

