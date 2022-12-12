We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (VTX:BCVN) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (VTX:BCVN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise managed to grow EPS by 4.7% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Banque Cantonale Vaudoise remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 7.8% to CHF1.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, with market caps between CHF3.7b and CHF11b, is around CHF2.3m.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise offered total compensation worth CHF1.9m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise is that it is growing profits. To add to this, the modest CEO compensation should tell investors that the directors have an active interest in delivering the best for shareholders. So based on its merits, the stock deserves further research, if not an addition to your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Banque Cantonale Vaudoise is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

