We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (AMS:CCEP) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (AMS:CCEP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Coca-Cola Europacific Partners with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 10% to 12% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' future EPS 100% free.

Are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The real kicker here is that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners insiders spent a staggering €1.3m on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. It is also worth noting that it was CEO & Executive Director Damian Gammell who made the biggest single purchase, worth €913k, paying €45.89 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold €29m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

