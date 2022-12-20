We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Aimflex Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Aimflex Berhad grew its EPS by 5.2% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Aimflex Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.1% to 17%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Aimflex Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM235m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Aimflex Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Aimflex Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM61m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 26% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Aimflex Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Aimflex Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aimflex Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Although Aimflex Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

