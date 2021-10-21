I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Hargreaves Services Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Hargreaves Services's EPS went from UK£0.13 to UK£0.51 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While Hargreaves Services may have maintained EBIT margins over the last year, revenue has fallen. And that does make me a little more cautious of the stock.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Hargreaves Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's good to see Hargreaves Services insiders walking the walk, by spending UK£260k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Roger McDowell for UK£110k worth of shares, at about UK£2.19 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Hargreaves Services bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold UK£15m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 9.7% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Hargreaves Services To Your Watchlist?

Hargreaves Services's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Hargreaves Services belongs on the top of your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Hargreaves Services (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to be mindful of.

