We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And 7C Solarparken (ETR:HRPK) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in 7C Solarparken (ETR:HRPK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is 7C Solarparken Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that 7C Solarparken's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. 7C Solarparken shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 27% to 40%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are 7C Solarparken Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. 7C Solarparken followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at €23m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 6.8% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Does 7C Solarparken Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into 7C Solarparken's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in 7C Solarparken's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for 7C Solarparken (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

