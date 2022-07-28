We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Standard Chartered (LON:STAN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Standard Chartered with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Standard Chartered's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Standard Chartered has grown EPS by 54% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Standard Chartered's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Standard Chartered achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to US$14b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Standard Chartered's forecast profits?

Are Standard Chartered Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The US$955k worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the US$1.7m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. We find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about Standard Chartered'sfuture. It is also worth noting that it was company insider Pi-Cheng Hung who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£376k, paying UK£4.88 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Standard Chartered is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$35m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does Standard Chartered Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Standard Chartered's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Standard Chartered deserves timely attention. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Standard Chartered.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Standard Chartered, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

