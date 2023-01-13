We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.21 to RM0.36, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 71% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 38% to RM866m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. For companies with market capitalisations between RM872m and RM3.5b, like Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM1.1m.

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad offered total compensation worth RM874k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. So Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

