I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW) Passed With Ease

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Seven Group Holdings (ASX:SVW), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Seven Group Holdings Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Who among us would not applaud Seven Group Holdings's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 60%, compound, over the last three years? That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Seven Group Holdings's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Seven Group Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 15% to 23%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

Are Seven Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Seven Group Holdings has a market capitalization of AU$7.8b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they hold AU$27m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 0.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Seven Group Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Seven Group Holdings's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Seven Group Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Seven Group Holdings (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

