We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Unilever (LON:ULVR) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Unilever (LON:ULVR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Unilever's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Unilever has grown EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the one hand, Unilever's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Unilever's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Unilever Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One positive for Unilever, is that company insiders spent €20k acquiring shares in the last year. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Unilever is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have €34m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.03% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Unilever Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Unilever is a growing business, which is encouraging. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Unilever (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

