We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Anglo-Eastern Plantations Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Anglo-Eastern Plantations has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Anglo-Eastern Plantations' EPS shot from US$1.51 to US$2.89, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 91% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Anglo-Eastern Plantations shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 25% to 32% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Anglo-Eastern Plantations' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Anglo-Eastern Plantations Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Anglo-Eastern Plantations insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 53% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling US$194m. That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

Should You Add Anglo-Eastern Plantations To Your Watchlist?

Anglo-Eastern Plantations' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Anglo-Eastern Plantations very closely. Of course, profit growth is one thing but it's even better if Anglo-Eastern Plantations is receiving high returns on equity, since that should imply it can keep growing without much need for capital. Click on this link to see how it is faring against the average in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

