I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Passed With Ease

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

D4t4 Solutions's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, D4t4 Solutions's EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that D4t4 Solutions is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.9 percentage points to 25%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

D4t4 Solutions isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of UK£97m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are D4t4 Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that D4t4 Solutions insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have UK£13m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 13% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add D4t4 Solutions To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about D4t4 Solutions's strong EPS growth. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of D4t4 Solutions.

