We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is QUALCOMM Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. QUALCOMM's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 48%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that QUALCOMM is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.7 percentage points to 36%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for QUALCOMM's future EPS 100% free.

Are QUALCOMM Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$138b company like QUALCOMM. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$160m. This comes in at 0.1% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Is QUALCOMM Worth Keeping An Eye On?

QUALCOMM's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering QUALCOMM for a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that QUALCOMM is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

