We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Advanced Drainage Systems' Improving Profits

Advanced Drainage Systems has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Advanced Drainage Systems' EPS skyrocketed from US$2.70 to US$4.23, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 56%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Advanced Drainage Systems is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.4 percentage points to 20%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Advanced Drainage Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$12b company like Advanced Drainage Systems. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$140m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Advanced Drainage Systems, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

The CEO of Advanced Drainage Systems only received US$6.4m in total compensation for the year ending March 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Advanced Drainage Systems Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Advanced Drainage Systems' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Advanced Drainage Systems is worth keeping an eye on. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Advanced Drainage Systems you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

