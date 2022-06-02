I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Passed With Ease

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Check out our latest analysis for Virtus Investment Partners

How Quickly Is Virtus Investment Partners Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Who among us would not applaud Virtus Investment Partners's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 44%, compound, over the last three years? That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Virtus Investment Partners is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.7 percentage points to 34%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Virtus Investment Partners EPS 100% free.

Are Virtus Investment Partners Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Virtus Investment Partners shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping US$84m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Is Virtus Investment Partners Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Virtus Investment Partners's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Virtus Investment Partners is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Virtus Investment Partners has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn

    In this article, we will look at 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn. If you want to skip reading about Carl Icahn’s investment career, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn. Carl Icahn is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of […]

  • 3 Chip Stocks Perfect For Long-Term Investors

    The market has presented us with a unique and rare opportunity to buy shares of semiconductor stocks at levels not seen in some time.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Corporate insiders give us one of the clearer signals available in the stock markets. The insiders are company officers, with ‘inside’ positions that give them greater access to company plans and resources, the very facts that will impact stock prices. Governmental regulators require insiders to publish their trades in a timely manner, as a way of avoiding their having an undue advantage, and retail investors can use tools like the Insiders’ Hot Stocks to follow these trades. We’ve gotten the pr

  • This Is the Average 40-Something's Net Worth. How Do You Compare?

    Your net worth is something you may not fixate on so much during the first half of your career. When you have an average that's way higher than a median, it's generally because a few higher figures drove the average up.

  • Panthers' practice facility dead after Chapter 11 filing

    The Carolina Panthers' proposed $800 million practice facility project in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is officially dead after team owner David Tepper’s real estate company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday night. Tepper, who made billions in hedge funds, is the NFL’s wealthiest owner. The filing will not affect the NFL’s Panthers or Major League Soccer’s Charlotte FC in any way.

  • Nanny Faye testifies in the Todd and Julie Chrisley fraud trial that she didn't read 'any' of the financial documents she signed

    Elizabeth "Faye" Chrisley testified that she didn't know exactly how her son and daughter-in-law were using her name on financial records.

  • How High Will Interest Rates Rise in 2022? JPMorgan Chase Just Dropped a Big Hint

    The Federal Reserve's recently released meeting minutes show it might be more aggressive with rate hikes than initially anticipated.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • 10 Food Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Global Crisis

    In this article, we discuss 10 food stocks to buy amid the upcoming global crisis. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Food Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Global Crisis. The Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a harrowing global food crisis, raising the already inflated food prices. The war […]

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your PayPal (PYPL) Shares Before it Becomes Too Late?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Core Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic’s Core Equity Composite posted a total return of -6.79% gross of fees (-6.89% net of fees), underperforming the S&P 500 […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Jim Cramer Was Right About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer was right about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer was right about, go directly to Jim Cramer Was Right About These 5 Stocks. The stock market has been very volatile in the past few weeks as recession fears […]

  • 1 Machine-Learning Growth Stock to Buy on the Dip

    Machine learning is a subfield of the continually expanding artificial intelligence industry. The machine learning segment is relatively small, with an expected value of just $21 billion in 2022. The company has shifted its focus in recent years to delivering its platform in the cloud to make it more accessible, and it has been a powerful driver of growth.

  • Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon warned investors to prepare for an economic “hurricane” as the economy struggles against an unprecedented combination of challenges, including tightening monetary policy and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wai

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market sell-off as rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown hit investor sentiment hard. For a long-term investor, though, such periods of correction also offer some of the best opportunities to find growth stocks that could become huge winners in the next decade or so, given their business growth potential. Here are three such growth stocks that look like winners in the making.