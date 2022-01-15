I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Passed With Ease

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is BlackRock Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Like a falcon taking flight, BlackRock's EPS soared from US$30.39 to US$38.22, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 26%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). BlackRock shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 35% to 39%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for BlackRock?

Are BlackRock Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$129b company like BlackRock. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$1.3b. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add BlackRock To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about BlackRock's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for BlackRock that you need to be mindful of.

