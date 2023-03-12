We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

ConocoPhillips' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that ConocoPhillips has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that ConocoPhillips' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that ConocoPhillips is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.5 percentage points to 34%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are ConocoPhillips Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since ConocoPhillips has a market capitalisation of US$127b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$128m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.1% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Does ConocoPhillips Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into ConocoPhillips' strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for ConocoPhillips (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

