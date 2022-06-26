We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

ArcBest's Improving Profits

ArcBest has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, ArcBest's EPS shot from US$3.64 to US$10.61, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 191% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that ArcBest is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.9 percentage points to 7.6%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are ArcBest Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that ArcBest insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$44m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 2.5%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add ArcBest To Your Watchlist?

ArcBest's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering ArcBest for a spot on your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ArcBest (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

