We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Journeo (LON:JNEO) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Journeo (LON:JNEO). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Journeo Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Journeo has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Journeo's EPS shot up from UK£0.03 to UK£0.048; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 61%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Journeo remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to UK£17m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Journeo is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£10m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Journeo Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Journeo with market caps under UK£174m is about UK£289k.

Journeo offered total compensation worth UK£216k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Journeo Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Journeo's strong EPS growth. Strong EPS growth is a great look for the company and reasonable CEO compensation sweetens the deal for investors ass it alludes to management being conscious of frivolous spending. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Journeo you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

