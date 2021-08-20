I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Passed With Ease

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like NexgenRx (CVE:NXG). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

NexgenRx's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that NexgenRx grew its EPS from CA$0.0069 to CA$0.029, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that, last year, NexgenRx's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. NexgenRx shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.4% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since NexgenRx is no giant, with a market capitalization of CA$24m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are NexgenRx Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that NexgenRx insiders spent CA$224k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Paul Crossett who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$26k, paying CA$0.17 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that NexgenRx insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 37% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm always comforted by solid insider ownership like this, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Valued at only CA$24m NexgenRx is really small for a listed company. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have CA$8.9m worth of stock. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Ron Loucks is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations under CA$256m, like NexgenRx, the median CEO pay is around CA$212k.

NexgenRx offered total compensation worth CA$153k to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is NexgenRx Worth Keeping An Eye On?

NexgenRx's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe NexgenRx deserves timely attention. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for NexgenRx that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

