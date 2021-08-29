I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Passed With Ease

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is BrightSphere Investment Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years BrightSphere Investment Group's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, BrightSphere Investment Group's EPS shot from US$1.70 to US$3.27, over the last year. You don't see 93% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While BrightSphere Investment Group did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future my hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can stabilize.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are BrightSphere Investment Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I always like to check up on CEO compensation, because I think that reasonable pay levels, around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like BrightSphere Investment Group, the median CEO pay is around US$3.6m.

The CEO of BrightSphere Investment Group only received US$1.4m in total compensation for the year ending . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is BrightSphere Investment Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

BrightSphere Investment Group's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Such fast EPS growth makes me wonder if the business has hit an inflection point (and I mean the good kind.) Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay reassures me a little, since it points to an absence profligacy. So BrightSphere Investment Group looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with BrightSphere Investment Group , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

