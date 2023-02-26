We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Passed With Ease

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Enerplus (TSE:ERF), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for Enerplus

How Fast Is Enerplus Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It's an outstanding feat for Enerplus to have grown EPS from US$0.93 to US$4.22 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Enerplus is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 23.9 percentage points to 50%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Enerplus.

Are Enerplus Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Enerplus shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$23m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Enerplus To Your Watchlist?

Enerplus' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Enerplus is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Enerplus that you need to take into consideration.

Although Enerplus certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Bear Market Predictive Tool Hasn't Been Wrong in 77 Years: Here's Where It Says Stocks Head Next

    As much as we'd like the stock market to only move higher, history shows that stock market corrections are a normal, and relatively common, part of the investing cycle. Since the beginning of 1950, there have been 39 separate double-digit percentage declines in the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), according to data from sell-side consultancy firm Yardeni Research. The 30-component Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have an extensive history of double-digit drops, too.

  • 11 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best energy dividend stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, its previous performance, and outlook for this year, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In. The energy sector in the US remained stable in 2022 due […]

  • Berkshire Hathaway Posts A Big Loss, Hoards Cash

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posted a big loss due to market volatility but plans to have a "boatload" of cash.

  • Why Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stock Looks Like a Brilliant Pick Right Now

    One of the secrets to Warren Buffett's success through the years has been to surround himself with smart people. If we limited our sights to only the stocks listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F filings, Paramount Global would rank as Buffett's highest-yielding stock.

  • ‘I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong’: George Soros may be right about these 2 buy-rated stocks

    Like any thriving industry, the investing world has its own legends, and their history is usually peppered with defining moments on which their mythical status rests. In George Soros’ case, he will be forever known as "the man who broke the Bank of England” after he pocketed $1 billion in a single day when betting against the British pound. Considered one of the greatest trades ever, Soros was evidently right when making such a bold move back in 1992. But the billionaire investor and philanthrop

  • Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried helped create a new company with no employees to get round FTX being rejected for a bank account in California

    The company, North Dimension, had no business operations besides a bank account, prosecutors said in charges unsealed Thursday.

  • Warren Buffett Appears to Swipe at President Biden in Shareholder Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s annual letter, released on Saturday morning, included the usual homespun wisdom that his shareholders have come to expect, with modest and self-effacing reflections on his own unearned luck and fallibility. In that section, Buffett discusses companies that buy back their own shares, which he describes as a benefit to shareholders—assuming the shares are bought at a reasonable price. Berkshire Hathaway bought back $7.9 billion of its own shares last year, a decrease from 2021.

  • 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 67.1% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Despite disappointing stock market performances, billionaires keep buying these growth stocks like there's no tomorrow.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 most undervalued financial stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Financial Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Financial stocks are wavering as chances of recession mount amid expectations that the Federal Reserve […]

  • Stock Investors: Blame Social Security for Friday's Market Drop

    The stock market's performance in 2022 was terrible, and inflation was largely to blame. Higher prices took more money out of consumers' pockets, forcing them to draw down cash reserves built up during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic and weighing on demand. Recently, though, investors have hoped that inflation would continue to ease, and that optimism prompted a big rally in the stock market to begin 2023.

  • 3 High-Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

    Owning dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. While most companies pay dividends quarterly, a few make monthly dividend payments. Three excellent monthly dividend stocks are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • These 2 Medical Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for General Electric (GE) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to General Electric (GE) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessSpain’s Island Paradise Is Becoming a Nightmare for LocalsWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500How Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaMusk's Secret, Secret Master Plan for Tesla Is So ObviousWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-forecast inflation was the pro

  • Investors should pile into short-term bonds as markets wake up to the reality that the Fed is going to stay aggressive, BlackRock says

    US 2-year treasury yields jumped near 15-year highs this week as markets placed higher odd on more rate hikes after hot PCE data.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now That Are Cash Cows

    With this in mind, three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick stocks to buy right now that are cash cows. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): There are many ways in which a company can be deemed a "cash cow."

  • Why I Keep Buying This Top Energy Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

    Dividend growth stocks have historically outperformed non-payers, dividend cutters and eliminators, and companies with no change to their dividend policy. One company featuring both characteristics is NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra Energy recently increased its dividend by another 10%, continuing its steady upward climb.

  • Down 30%, This Elite Dividend Stock Looks Like a Great Buy Right Now

    Shares of American Tower (NYSE: AMT) have gotten shellacked over the past year. The data infrastructure-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) is down about 30% from its peak last year. While American Tower is experiencing some headwinds, the downdraft in its stock price makes it look like a great buy these days.

  • 3 Stocks Than Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Patient investors can generate winning returns by holding onto great stocks through the highs and lows of the market.