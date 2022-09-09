We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is OP Bancorp Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that OP Bancorp's EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of OP Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note OP Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 47% to US$88m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are OP Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth US$755k) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$4.0m in just one year. We find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about OP Bancorp'sfuture. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Ock Kim, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$1.0m for shares at about US$12.90 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for OP Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$39m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 22% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does OP Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into OP Bancorp's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with OP Bancorp (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

