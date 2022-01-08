I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Passed With Ease

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

View our latest analysis for Installed Building Products

How Fast Is Installed Building Products Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Installed Building Products's EPS has grown 36% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Installed Building Products's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 16% to US$1.9b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Installed Building Products EPS 100% free.

Are Installed Building Products Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Installed Building Products insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$672m. That equates to 19% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like Installed Building Products, the median CEO pay is around US$5.1m.

Installed Building Products offered total compensation worth US$4.1m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Installed Building Products To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Installed Building Products's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Each to their own, but I think all this makes Installed Building Products look rather interesting indeed. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Installed Building Products you should know about.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ray Dalio just said your cash savings, bonds are 'stupid to own' due to low interest rates — so use these 3 alternative places to stash your money

    The billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund says "cash is trash."

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on the Prospering Industry

    Despite Omicron spreading rapidly worldwide, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

    David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed

  • 'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned markets would crash, bet against Elon Musk, and slammed the GameStop saga last year. Here are his 6 highlights of 2021.

    The Scion Asset Management boss called bitcoin a "speculative bubble," predicted the inflation spike, and sold most of his US stocks in 2021.

  • 1 Lithium Producer Is Mining Big Gains in the Booming EV Market

    The revolutionary growth being experienced in the electric vehicle (EV) market goes much deeper than the car sales that we as consumers see at the surface. To be more specific, lithium batteries are what's currently powering us into the future for the EV market. For investors, lithium producers have made for a good investment opportunity.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    There's something especially alluring about the potential to achieve a 10x return. Mutual-fund manager Peter Lynch called such investments 10-baggers. He found quite a few of them during his time leading Fidelity Investments' Magellan Fund.

  • Down Over 70% in 2021, These 2 Stocks Have 10X Potential

    While the tech-focused growth stock sell-off has undoubtedly not helped either of these stocks, the underlying megatrends that these two companies benefit from look more robust than ever. Thanks to the strength of these trends and the beating these companies' share prices have taken, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) look poised to rebound in 2022 -- and potentially become 10x investments over the long term. Aiming "to connect the world through fitness, empowering people to be the best version of themselves anywhere, anytime," at-home fitness specialist Peloton has seen its stock drop nearly 80% from its all-time highs in 2021.

  • Realty Income's Orion Office Spinoff Is About to Set Its Dividend

    Orion Office's next big step is setting a dividend, and Wall Street is eagerly waiting. What should investors expect?

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • The Metaverse Is Crashing! Why These 3 Crypto Tokens Nosedived Today

    Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies are getting kicked in the pants today. Yesterday's news that investors and traders are now factoring in a shrinking Federal Reserve balance sheet, the tapering of bond purchases, and the eventual rate hikes this year has investors in high-growth assets concerned. Metaverse cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) and Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) dropped more than 16% over the 24 hours ended 11 a.m. ET.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Kerr Neilson is an Australian billionaire hedge fund manager with a net […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With High Growth Potential

    January is starting off on something of a down note. Stocks have declined in the year’s first few trading sessions, with the Nasdaq leading the fall. There’s an acknowledgement of some known headwinds that may hit this year – inflation is rising and can’t be ignored, and in response, the Fed is likely to raise rates later this year. The picture isn’t all bad. Francis Gannon, a chief investment officer from Royce Investment Partners, sees a bright spot emerging from the current environment: “The

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • Nearly 12,000 more Tampa Bay homes labeled "high risk" by FEMA flood maps

    Thousands of Bay Area homeowners will soon get bad news about flood insurance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) redrew the flood maps in 2021, meaning homeowners with mortgages will be required to buy flood insurance that they never needed before.

  • Everyone Is Missing 2022's Biggest Pot Stock Winner

    Looking for the best way to invest in the booming cannabis industry? This under-the-radar company might be the answer you're looking for.