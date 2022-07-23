We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Champions Oncology's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, Champions Oncology has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 58%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Champions Oncology remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 20% to US$49m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Champions Oncology's future EPS 100% free.

Are Champions Oncology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Champions Oncology insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$28m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 24% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Champions Oncology Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Champions Oncology's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Champions Oncology is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Another important measure of business quality not discussed here, is return on equity (ROE). Click on this link to see how Champions Oncology shapes up to industry peers, when it comes to ROE.

