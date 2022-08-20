We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is National Bankshares Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, National Bankshares has grown EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of National Bankshares' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for National Bankshares remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.2% to US$52m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are National Bankshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's good to see National Bankshares insiders walking the walk, by spending US$219k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Glenn Reynolds who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$38k, paying US$38.34 per share.

Recent insider purchases of National Bankshares stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Namely, National Bankshares has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like National Bankshares with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.7m.

National Bankshares offered total compensation worth US$1.0m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does National Bankshares Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of National Bankshares is that it is growing profits. And that's not all. We've also seen insiders buying stock, and noted modest executive pay. If these factors aren't enough to secure National Bankshares a spot on the watchlist, then it certainly warrants a closer look at the very least. Of course, just because National Bankshares is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

