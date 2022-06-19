We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Littelfuse with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Littelfuse's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Littelfuse has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Littelfuse shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 15% to 21% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Littelfuse Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Littelfuse has a market capitalisation of US$6.1b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Holding US$100m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Littelfuse, with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b, is around US$8.4m.

The Littelfuse CEO received US$6.2m in compensation for the year ending January 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Littelfuse Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Littelfuse's strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Littelfuse look rather interesting indeed. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Littelfuse , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

