We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is LCI Industries Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. LCI Industries' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 39%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for LCI Industries remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 16% to US$5.2b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are LCI Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth US$441k) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$2.1m in just one year. This adds to the interest in LCI Industries because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director James Gero who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$1.1m, paying US$106 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for LCI Industries is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$90m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does LCI Industries Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

LCI Industries' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest LCI Industries belongs near the top of your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for LCI Industries (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

