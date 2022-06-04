I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Passed With Ease

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has managed to grow EPS by 34% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.0% to US$1.5b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While we did see insider selling of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in the last year, one single insider spent plenty more buying. To wit, CEO & Director Ann Fandozzi outlaid US$999k for shares, at about US$52.25 per share. To me, that's probably a sign of conviction.

Does Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers's strong EPS growth. The growth rate whets my appetite for research, and the insider buying only increases my interest in the stock. To put it succinctly; Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is a strong candidate for your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers that you need to be mindful of.

