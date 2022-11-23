We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Thermon Group Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Thermon Group Holdings grew its EPS by 14% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Thermon Group Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.6% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Thermon Group Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Thermon Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see Thermon Group Holdings insiders walking the walk, by spending US$238k on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Chairperson John Nesser who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$57k, paying US$16.35 per share.

Recent insider purchases of Thermon Group Holdings stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Namely, Thermon Group Holdings has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Thermon Group Holdings, with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b, is around US$3.9m.

Thermon Group Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$3.0m in the year leading up to March 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Thermon Group Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Thermon Group Holdings is that it is growing profits. And there's more to love too, with modest CEO remuneration and insider buying interest continuing the positives for the company. If these factors aren't enough to secure Thermon Group Holdings a spot on the watchlist, then it certainly warrants a closer look at the very least. Of course, just because Thermon Group Holdings is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

