We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for Atlanticus Holdings

Atlanticus Holdings' Improving Profits

In the last three years Atlanticus Holdings' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Atlanticus Holdings' EPS soared from US$7.78 to US$10.39, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 34%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Atlanticus Holdings' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Atlanticus Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 41% to US$442m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Story continues

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Atlanticus Holdings' future profits.

Are Atlanticus Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Atlanticus Holdings will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 67% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. at the current share price. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Atlanticus Holdings with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$2.9m.

Atlanticus Holdings offered total compensation worth US$1.7m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Atlanticus Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Atlanticus Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Atlanticus Holdings look rather interesting indeed. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Atlanticus Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here