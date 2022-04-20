I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Passed With Ease

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Evergy Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Evergy grew its EPS by 15% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Evergy's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 14% to US$5.6b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Evergy?

Are Evergy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While Evergy insiders did net -US$296k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$1.0m, a much higher figure. On balance, to me, this signals their optimism. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP & CFO Kirkland Andrews for US$501k worth of shares, at about US$63.67 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Evergy insiders have a valuable investment in the business. With a whopping US$58m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, David Campbell, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Evergy, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

The Evergy CEO received US$11m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add Evergy To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Evergy is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Evergy (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

