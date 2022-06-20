We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

PulteGroup's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that PulteGroup has managed to grow EPS by 35% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that PulteGroup's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for PulteGroup remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 25% to US$14b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are PulteGroup Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since PulteGroup has a market capitalisation of US$8.6b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Holding US$57m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does PulteGroup Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that PulteGroup has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in PulteGroup's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for PulteGroup (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

