I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Passed With Ease

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Preferred Bank's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Preferred Bank has grown EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Preferred Bank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Preferred Bank's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 27% to US$198m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Preferred Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Preferred Bank insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$77m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Preferred Bank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Preferred Bank is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Preferred Bank that you should be aware of.

