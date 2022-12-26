We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Sealed Air's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Sealed Air's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Sealed Air remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 7.9% to US$5.8b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Sealed Air's future EPS 100% free.

Are Sealed Air Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in Sealed Air will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending US$578k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was CEO, President & Director Edward Doheny who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$256k, paying US$56.95 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Sealed Air is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. With a whopping US$52m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Does Sealed Air Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Sealed Air has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Sealed Air has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Sealed Air isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

