I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Check out our latest analysis for Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Louisiana-Pacific's EPS went from US$4.50 to US$16.01 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Louisiana-Pacific shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 24% to 40%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Louisiana-Pacific's forecast profits?

Story continues

Are Louisiana-Pacific Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth -US$5.7k) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$1.2m in just one year. This makes me even more interested in Louisiana-Pacific because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Executive VP & CFO Alan J. Haughie who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$698k, paying US$56.23 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Louisiana-Pacific insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$79m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Louisiana-Pacific Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Louisiana-Pacific's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Louisiana-Pacific deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Louisiana-Pacific that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Louisiana-Pacific, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.