We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Chorus (NZSE:CNU) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Chorus (NZSE:CNU). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Chorus Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Chorus managed to grow EPS by 5.6% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. This approach makes Chorus look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 24% to 27% in the last year. Which is a great look for the company.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Chorus' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Chorus Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Despite NZ$674k worth of sales, Chorus insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending NZ$1.7m on purchases in the last twelve months. This overall confidence in the company at current the valuation signals their optimism. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Executive Officer Jean-Baptiste Rousselot for NZ$532k worth of shares, at about NZ$7.72 per share.

Is Chorus Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Chorus is that it is growing profits. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but Chorus has shown the strengths to do just that. The real kicker is that insiders have been accumulating, suggesting that those who understand the company best see some potential. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Chorus that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

