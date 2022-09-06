We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Lindsay Australia Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Lindsay Australia has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Lindsay Australia is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.8 percentage points to 5.9%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Lindsay Australia.

Are Lindsay Australia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But the bigger deal is that the Non-Executive Director, Matthew Stubbs, paid AU$103k to buy shares at an average price of AU$0.37. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Lindsay Australia bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold AU$52m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 30% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Lindsay Australia Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Lindsay Australia's strong EPS growth. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Lindsay Australia.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

