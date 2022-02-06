I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Clime Investment Management (ASX:CIW) Passed With Ease

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Clime Investment Management (ASX:CIW). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

See our latest analysis for Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Clime Investment Management has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Clime Investment Management maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 32% to AU$16m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Clime Investment Management isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$44m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Clime Investment Management Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Clime Investment Management insiders spent AU$171k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder & Non-Independent Executive Chairman John Abernethy for AU$33k worth of shares, at about AU$0.65 per share.

Should You Add Clime Investment Management To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Clime Investment Management has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying makes my mouth water. To put it succinctly; Clime Investment Management is a strong candidate for your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Clime Investment Management (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Clime Investment Management isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    See why you might want to collect your Social Security benefits early.

  • Tax Mistakes Everyone Makes — and How To Avoid Them

    Tax season is coming up, and with it comes the joy of a tax refund, if you're lucky. If you're less fortunate, you might find yourself facing a high tax bill -- or worse, a tax audit. When you file...

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Dividend paying stocks are considered to be a reliable hedge against the rising inflation that is expected to last for […]

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco WeekChina Predicts Low Inflation Based on Western Monetary MovesSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry T

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • GE Stock Could Light Up Your Portfolio. Here’s Why.

    So far this century, holding GE shares has been a portfolio killer. That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The Nasdaq Composite has dropped by 11% since the beginning of the year, and many tech giants have performed substantially worse. For instance, shares of streaming companies Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down by 32% and 36%, respectively, since Jan. 1. There are good reasons why both of these companies have lagged the market, but even with the headwinds they have faced, both remain excellent long-term picks to buy in February and hold onto for a long time.

  • Here’s What The January Barometer Says About S&P 500’s Performance in 2022

    As goes January, so goes the year. Here’s how the January Barometer may signal the price performance for S&P 500 in 2022 when interpreting with Wyckoff trading method.

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Tech Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Wolfspeed Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.