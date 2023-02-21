We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Focus Lumber Berhad (KLSE:FLBHD) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Focus Lumber Berhad (KLSE:FLBHD). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Focus Lumber Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Focus Lumber Berhad's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Focus Lumber Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Focus Lumber Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.078 to RM0.13; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 62%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. This approach makes Focus Lumber Berhad look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 12% to 22% in the last year. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Focus Lumber Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM125m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Focus Lumber Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Focus Lumber Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 65% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM82m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add Focus Lumber Berhad To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Focus Lumber Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Focus Lumber Berhad has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

