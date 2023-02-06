We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Megachem (Catalist:5DS) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Megachem (Catalist:5DS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Megachem's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Megachem's EPS has grown 30% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Megachem remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 24% to S$148m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Megachem isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$75m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Megachem Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But the bigger deal is that the Co-Founder, Choon Tee Chew, paid S$160k to buy shares at an average price of S$0.47. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Megachem will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. To be exact, company insiders hold 61% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have S$46m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Megachem To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Megachem's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Megachem (including 3 which are a bit concerning).

The good news is that Megachem is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

