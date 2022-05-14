I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Nick Scali (ASX:NCK). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Nick Scali's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Nick Scali has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that Nick Scali is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.8 percentage points to 31%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Nick Scali Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Like a sturdy phalanx Nick Scali insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, John Ingram, paid AU$231k to buy shares at an average price of AU$9.25.

Does Nick Scali Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Nick Scali's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying makes my mouth water. So on this analysis I believe Nick Scali is probably worth spending some time on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Nick Scali that we have uncovered.

