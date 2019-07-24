I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) Passed With Ease

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Macquarie Telecom Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Macquarie Telecom Group's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Macquarie Telecom Group's EPS soared from AU$0.77 to AU$1.01, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 32%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Macquarie Telecom Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.1% to AU$240m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Macquarie Telecom Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Macquarie Telecom Group insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. In fact, they own 62% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling AU$303m. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between AU$286m and AU$1.1b, like Macquarie Telecom Group, the median CEO pay is around AU$974k.

Macquarie Telecom Group offered total compensation worth AU$872k to its CEO in the year to June 2018. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.