'They ran toward the danger': Grand jury praises Tallahassee police in mass shooting response

Grand jurors found that Tallahassee Police officers followed their training in stopping a deadly threat when they shot a man who fired into a crowd in October.

Officers Guido Marchionda and Charles Greene were "taking lawful actions" in their shooting of De’Arius Cannon during a mass shooting on Pensacola Street when a Leon County grand jury issued a no true bill on Thursday.

Grand jurors are empaneled to review police shootings to determine if officers followed protocol and if it was a justified use of force.

"On October 29, 2022, the Tallahassee Police Department once again proved they were willing to risk their own lives to protect us," jurors wrote.

Cannon was shot as hundreds of people crowded around Half-Time Liquors and Baja’s Nightclub on October 29 during celebrations that followed a Florida State University home football game and Florida A&M University’s homecoming festivities.

Demario “Ro” Murray, 40, was killed by a single gunshot to the back that night and eight others were injured.

Officers encountered Cannon, who was charged with second-degree murder but convicted by a jury of attempted manslaughter at trial in December, in the parking lot of McDonald’s moments after a barrage of gunshots from automatic weapons rang out. Cannon returned fire with a 9mm handgun.

When confronted by officers, who identified themselves as police and gave verbal commands, Cannon began to run toward a gathered crowd, and he was shot.

“The officers on scene did precisely what they were trained to do,” grand jurors wrote in their conclusion. “The officers had no choice but to stop him, and they did so in such a way as to both stop the threat and not expose others to danger.”

Police work in front of Half Time Liquors on Pensacola Street following a mass shooting Saturday night that killed at least one person and injured eight.

At least 14 guns, including rifles and handguns, were fired in the melee, some across Pensacola Street as throngs of 300 to 400 people gathered and law enforcement patrolled the area, according to the report.

Police staffing swelled in anticipation of a rap concert at Baja’s that night from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a performer from neighboring Gadsden County, who TPD officials say is a member of the "Sawdust Gang" there.

Police investigators say the catalyst for the shooting was an underlying gang feud in the county.

Cannon was among four men arrested in connection with the shooting.

William Thomas, 23, faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, weapons charges and eight out-of-county warrants. Additionally, Joseph Walker, 24, and Tamylon Williams, 26, are both charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.

State Attorney Jack Campbell said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and he hoped additional arrests would occur.

“I’d like to identify everybody who was responsible. I don’t know if I’d go so strong as to anticipate (arrests),” he told the Democrat in an interview. “There’s no question there were more people responsible. I’d like to catch them all.”

